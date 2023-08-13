The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach

RU RU
The press service of the Italian Football Federation officially announced that Roberto Mancini is stepping down from his position as the head coach of the Italian national team.

Mancini made the decision to leave on his own, and his wish was respected. It is expected that a new head coach will be appointed soon, as the Italian national team has upcoming matches in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 European Championship against North Macedonia (September 9) and Ukraine (September 12). Currently, Italy is in third place in their qualifying group for Euro 2024, having earned three points in two matches.

Mancini, 58 years old, became the head coach of the Italian national team in May 2018, signing a two-year contract. Under his guidance, the Italian team won all 10 matches in the qualifying tournament for the 2020 European Championship. During the Euro 2020 final tournament, Italy remained undefeated and became the champion. In the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup, Italy finished in second place in their group and then lost to North Macedonia in a playoff match (0-1), failing to qualify for the World Cup.

