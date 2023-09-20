It became known how long Milan's main goalkeeper will miss

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 12:02
Mike Magnan has avoided serious injury and is set to return to action against Lazio, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

The Milan goalkeeper was injured in the Champions League match against Newcastle United. Mike Magnan underwent an MRI which revealed a muscle strain, but he was able to avoid serious injury. There is a problem, but it is not as significant as it could be. However, the matches with Verona and Cagliari in Serie A Menghan will be forced to miss. The club hopes that the goalkeeper will have time to recover before the game against Lazio, which will take place on September 30. Marco Sportiello will defend Milan's goal in the upcoming matches.

It will be recalled that Milan started the new Champions League season with a goalless draw against Newcastle United.

This season, Mike Magnan played four matches at the official level and conceded seven goals. He also once played for zero.

In May 2021, the transfer of the goalkeeper to Milan was announced. Menghan signed a contract with the Italian club for five years. In his first season, he became the champion of Serie A and was recognized as the best goalkeeper of the league in the 2021-2022 season. In total, Mike Magnan played 71 matches for Milan. Has played nine matches for the French national team since 2020. Together with his team, he won the Nations League in 2021.

It will be recalled that PSG wants to return Menyan to his club. The French player was already in the Parisian camp before, but left the club due to lack of game practice.

