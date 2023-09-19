Milan and Newcastle United played to a draw in the first round of the Champions League
On Tuesday, September 19, the new season of the Champions League began. The match of the first round between Milan and Newcastle took place at the San Siro.
Milan were much sharper and more dangerous in the first half. They made 15 shots towards the goal and six in the field. Newcastle, in turn, could not hit the target once and scored only two shots. However, Milan could not score and take advantage of the moment.
After the break, Milan continued to put pressure on the opponents' goal. Newcastle went a little more on the defensive and kept the hosts at bay. The guests managed to neutralize the danger of the "Rosoneri" and maintain a draw in the away match.
Champions League. First round
- "Milan" - "Newcastle United" - 0:0
- "Young Boys" - "Red Bull Leipzig" - 1:3
