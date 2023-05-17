The goal from Ukrainian player Yarmolenko helped "Al Ain" secure a big victory in the Cup

In the first leg of the United Arab Emirates Cup semi-final, "Al Ain" secured a convincing 4-1 victory over "Al Nasr" at home.

The hosts' victory was sealed by goals from Andriy Yarmolenko, Matias Palacios, and a brace from Sofiane Rahimi. Adel Taarabt scored the lone goal for the visitors.

The second leg between "Al Nasr" and "Al Ain" will take place on May 21st.

"Al Ain" - "Al Nasr" - 4:1 (0:0)

Goals: Yarmolenko, 59 (penalty) - 1:0, Palacios, 69 - 2:0, Rahimi, 77 - 3:0, Taarabt, 90+2 - 3:1, Rahimi, 90+4 - 4:1

“Al Ain”: Eisa, Mohammed, Pereyra, Cuadra, Eric, Mubarak, Nader, Yarmolenko (Halfan, 87), Palacios (Mohamed Ahmed, 88), Santos (Huma Hassan, 32), Rahimi.

