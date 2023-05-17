Paris Saint-Germain has found a potential reinforcement option in the PSV

French club Paris Saint-Germain is interested in signing Ivorian national team midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré, who currently plays for PSV in the Dutch league.

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, the potential transfer fee is estimated at 37 million euros.

The source suggests that the transfer could take place during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The African player's contract with the Dutch club runs until mid-2027.

In the current season, Sangaré has participated in 27 matches, scoring four goals and providing one assist.