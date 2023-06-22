The future coach of PSG gave an ultimatum to Neymar

Luis Enrique, who may become the new coach of PSG, spoke to Parisian forward Neymar on the phone.

As the source writes, the specialist demanded an impeccable lifestyle from the Brazilian, both on and off the field.

He told the player that he would like to keep him in the squad, but if the striker wants to leave the club, the coach will not object.

Enrique has made it clear that he is not going to keep any player at the club if he wants to leave.