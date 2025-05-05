RU RU ES ES FR FR
The fee for which Sesko could leave Leipzig this summer has been revealed

The fee for which Sesko could leave Leipzig this summer has been revealed

Football news Today, 12:57
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The fee for which Sesko could leave Leipzig this summer has been revealed Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s brightest stars and has long been on the radar of top clubs. Today, the fee for which he could leave the club has come to light.

Details: According to Sky Sports Germany, Sesko’s contract with RB Leipzig includes a release clause set at €80 million.

However, the "Red Bulls" are reportedly willing to let the 21-year-old Slovenian go for a lower sum. For instance, they may consider a transfer for €75 million plus bonuses.

This season, Sesko has recorded 21 goals and 6 assists in 43 matches.

Reminder: Earlier, it was reported that RB Leipzig could appoint Thierry Henry as their new head coach.

Related teams and leagues
RB Leipzig Bundesliga Germany
Latest News
Sport Predictions
