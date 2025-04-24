Surprise! RB Leipzig wants to appoint Thierry Henry as new head coach

This summer, RB Leipzig will definitely have a new head coach, and the club's management has settled on a very unexpected candidate.

Details: According to Le JDD, RB Leipzig wants the legendary Thierry Henry in the team.

The sports management of the "Bulls" believes that Henry's characteristics and working style are a perfect fit for the team. Another important factor is the large number of French-speaking players in the squad.

It is known that RB Leipzig has already made initial contact with Henry, but it is too early to discuss any specifics.

Henry's last coaching position was with the French youth and Olympic teams. At the club level, the former striker has only coached Montreal and Monaco.

Reminder: At the end of March, RB Leipzig parted ways with Marco Rose. Until the end of the season, Zsolt Löw is serving as the interim head coach.