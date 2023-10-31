The ex-Chelsea player admitted that he had big problems with alcohol

Former Chelsea and England midfielder, Daniel Drinkwater, has shared his experience of struggling with alcohol addiction.

According to the footballer, it arose during his stay at the London club. He described how a drink-driving accident in 2019 was a wake-up call for him and forced him to seek help.

“When I got into a car accident while drunk, it gave me anxiety. I spent 23 hours in isolation trying to cleanse myself from alcohol. At this time I thought: “What are you doing, dude?” It was at that stage that I realized I needed help,” Drinkwater told the Daily Mail.

He also admitted to using alcohol as a way to cope and escape personal problems.

Drinkwater joined Chelsea in 2017 and played for the club until 2022. The other day, the 33-year-old experienced midfielder announced his retirement from football.