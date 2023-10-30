One of the heroes of the champion Leicester has retired

RU RU NG NG
30 oct 2023
Former Leicester and Chelsea player Danny Drinkwater has officially announced his retirement from professional football during an appearance on the High Performance podcast.

The former England international confirmed that he is stepping away from the professional game.

"I just want to announce my retirement from professional football. It's probably been a long time coming, but I think now's the right time to officially say it. I didn't think it would bother me, but to say it then is a little bit... it's the end", he stated.

Drinkwater, who came through Manchester United's academy, enjoyed a successful period with Leicester, helping them achieve promotion to the Premier League and winning the Premier League title in 2016. In 2017, he moved to Chelsea for nearly 40 million euros. During his time with the Blues, he won the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

However, Drinkwater's career took a downturn, marked by off-field issues, including problems with alcohol and numerous controversies. In the last six years of his career, the midfielder played only 74 matches, including loan spells with Aston Villa, Burnley, Reading, and Kasimpasa.

