The disqualification of the Liverpool star was extended: he spoke obscenely at the referee

The Football Association of England (FA) has made a tough decision regarding Liverpool and Dutch national team defender Virgil van Dijk.

According to footmercato, the organization extended the period of disqualification for the star football player for one more match.

Let us remind you that the Dutch defender was sent off with a direct red card in the 29th minute of the match against Newcastle (2:1) in the third round of the English Premier League.

After the referee sent him off, the footballer used obscene language in a conversation with him. The Football Association of England reviewed the replays and the referee's protocol after the match and came to the conclusion that it would not be enough for the player to miss just one match.

Due to disqualification, Van Dijk did not take part in the fourth round match with Aston Villa.

Following the new decision, the Dutch footballer will also miss the fifth round game against Wolverhampton, which will take place on September 16. In addition, Van Dijk was fined £116,000.

Let us remind you that following the results of four rounds, Liverpool ranks third in the table.