The decision rests with Real. El Clásico to be played under a closed roof

La Liga regulations allow home teams to make such decisions independently

The showdown between Real and Barcelona will take place at the revamped Santiago Bernabéu—a stadium now hailed as a true engineering marvel. Among its standout features is a retractable roof, a rarity in Spanish football.

Fans heading to the arena need not worry about the weather. While there's no official confirmation yet, Diario AS reports that the match will be played with the roof closed. The final decision is made at the pre-match meeting—usually on the day of the game or the day before.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Real Madrid will CLOSE the roof ahead of El Clásico tomorrow! 🥶



— @diarioas pic.twitter.com/LM2zpOTjzp — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 25, 2025

Real traditionally prefers to keep the roof closed, and La Liga regulations allow the home team to decide on such details. The only condition: you can't change the decision after kickoff—if the match starts with the roof closed, it must stay that way until the final whistle.

A closed roof helps create a special atmosphere. In winter or on rainy days, it makes conditions inside the stadium more comfortable, and thanks to the acoustics, fans' chants and goal celebrations sound even more electrifying.