The coach of PSG has spoken about Messi's future

The head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Christophe Galtier, has stated that Argentine forward Lionel Messi will leave the team at the end of the season.

"I had the honor of working with the greatest player in history. The match against Clermont will be his last at the Parc des Princes. I hope the fans will welcome Messi in the best possible way," Galtier said, as quoted by RMC Sport.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 40 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2023.

