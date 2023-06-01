The Champions League finalist refuses the services of Messi
Football news Today, 06:44
Photo: PSG twitter
Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has spoken out on whether his club are ready to invite forward Lionel Messi.
It should be recalled that at the end of this month, the Argentine will leave PSG and become a free agent if he does not renew his contract.
According to Zanetti, Inter do not consider Messi as a potential acquisition, due to the high cost of the player.
Previously, the media wrote that the services of the player can afford the Saudi club Al-Hilal and Barcelona.
