The Chelsea legend spoke about the possible transfer of Mbappe to the club

Former France and Chelsea international Florent Malouda answered a question from reporters about his thoughts on a possible move to the London club for PSG striker Kylian Mbappé.

"It would be great to see Mbappe in a Chelsea shirt, but as we saw in the West Ham game, the club is not ready for that yet. We are not the same club we used to be. The level and expectations around Mbappe are so high, "I don't think now is the right time for him to go. I don't think he's considering Chelsea as an option right now. There's so much pressure and expectation around him to win individual awards and club trophies that right now it's not makes sense," he said.

At the same time, Malouda believes that in a few years, if Chelsea can return to the top and break into the Champions League, the issue of a player of this level can be discussed.

"But at the moment it's not realistic. However, if he ever decides to move to England, I hope he chooses Stamford Bridge," Malouda told Goal.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
