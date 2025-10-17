ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news The broadcast of the La Liga match between Oviedo and Espanyol did not show the moment of protest during the match in Miami

The controversy is escalating.
Football news Today, 15:12
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Friday, October 17, the ninth-round La Liga match between Real Oviedo and Espanyol took place. However, the game’s opening was marked by a scandalous incident.

Details: Right after the opening whistle, players from both teams staged a 30-second protest — they stood still and refused to move the ball. Yet, this moment was cut from the television broadcasts, with cameras only showing the players several seconds later.

As previously reported, the protest involves players from each team pausing play for 30 seconds after kickoff.

This act is a show of opposition from the players against moving domestic league matches abroad. The issue stems from the scheduled Barcelona vs Villarreal fixture set to be played in Miami, USA.

Reminder: Barcelona have long awaited their return to Camp Nou — and it appears that wait is nearly over.

