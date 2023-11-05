RU RU NG NG
Football news 05 nov 2023, 08:59
“The best gift would be my grandfather’s house.” Liverpool player's wife posts touching photo Photo from kusummahaurja.in/Author unknown

The wife of Liverpool's winger, Luis Diaz, Gera Ponce, shared a photo of their daughter on her Instagram page, marking the occasion of their child's second birthday. Ponce captioned the photo with a touching message.

She expressed that "the best gift would be her grandfather's home" and added, "Undoubtedly, the greatest joy would be to see Grandpa Mane back with us, and we believe in God that it will be so."

Luis Diaz's mother and father were abducted by the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Colombia last week. Only the footballer's mother has been released thus far.

According to ELN's statement, they are in the process of securing the release of Diaz's father.

Ponce concluded her message by expressing her love for their daughter: "May God bless you, protect you, and may you always grow up surrounded by love, my princess. Happy Birthday! We love you."

Due to the ongoing situation, Diaz has already missed two of Liverpool's matches against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and Bournemouth in the Football League Cup. His participation in today's match against Luton is also uncertain.

On Friday, Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp, mentioned that Diaz has been training with the team, but it remains unclear whether he is ready to participate in matches.

