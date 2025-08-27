RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "The Bees" are buzzing loud! Official: Aaron Anselmino joins Borussia Dortmund

"The Bees" are buzzing loud! Official: Aaron Anselmino joins Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund officially unveils their new signing.
Football news Today, 06:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Official: Aaron Anselmino joins Borussia Dortmund https://x.com/BVB

The young Argentinian will spend the upcoming season in the Bundesliga.

Details: Today, Borussia Dortmund announced on their official X social media page the signing of 20-year-old Chelsea and Argentina youth national team center-back Aaron Anselmino on a season-long loan.

It is reported that the loan deal is for one season, after which Anselmino will return to Chelsea, with no option for Dortmund to make the move permanent.

Aaron Anselmino is a product of Argentine giants Boca Juniors. He moved to Chelsea last summer for €16.5 million.

It was previously reported that Dortmund had also strengthened their squad with another Chelsea player – Carney Chukwuemeka, who joined Borussia on a permanent deal.

Reminder: No more scandals! Sven Mislintat has officially said goodbye to Borussia Dortmund

