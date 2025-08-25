End of the scandals! Sven Mislintat bids final farewell to Borussia Dortmund

The specialist was dismissed six months ago, but only now has he officially left the team.

Details: As reported by VI.net, German football scout and sporting director Sven Mislintat has finally severed all ties with Borussia Dortmund.

The 52-year-old German was suspended back in February, but has now reached an agreement with the club to terminate his contract. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl confirmed this to German media.

Sven Mislintat joined Borussia in the summer of 2024. Previously, he had held various positions within the club structure from 1998 to 2007. However, his second stint was far from smooth: he frequently clashed with Kehl behind the scenes, and former coach Nuri Sahin was reportedly also irritated by Mislintat's self-centered approach. In the end, the situation became untenable, and Mislintat was forced to leave.

Notably, before his return to Dortmund, Mislintat worked at Dutch side Ajax, where he also began to clash with head coach Maurice Steijn.

