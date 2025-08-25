RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news End of the scandals! Sven Mislintat bids final farewell to Borussia Dortmund

End of the scandals! Sven Mislintat bids final farewell to Borussia Dortmund

Contract termination agreement reached.
Football news Today, 13:33
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Sven Mislintat Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

The specialist was dismissed six months ago, but only now has he officially left the team.

Details: As reported by VI.net, German football scout and sporting director Sven Mislintat has finally severed all ties with Borussia Dortmund.

The 52-year-old German was suspended back in February, but has now reached an agreement with the club to terminate his contract. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl confirmed this to German media.

Sven Mislintat joined Borussia in the summer of 2024. Previously, he had held various positions within the club structure from 1998 to 2007. However, his second stint was far from smooth: he frequently clashed with Kehl behind the scenes, and former coach Nuri Sahin was reportedly also irritated by Mislintat's self-centered approach. In the end, the situation became untenable, and Mislintat was forced to leave.

Notably, before his return to Dortmund, Mislintat worked at Dutch side Ajax, where he also began to clash with head coach Maurice Steijn.

Reminder: A major blow! Niklas Süle will not be available for Borussia at the start of the season

Related teams and leagues
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Schedule Borussia Dortmund News Borussia Dortmund Transfers
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
Related Team News
Gob Bellingham and his mum Football news Today, 09:39 Rules apply to everyone! Borussia Dortmund forced to sanction Jobe Bellingham's parents
Here we go. Two Chelsea players set to continue their careers at Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 07:27 Here we go. Two Chelsea players set to continue their careers at Borussia Dortmund
Gio Reyna celebrates a goal Transfer news 23 aug 2025, 03:24 Deal complete! Giovanni Reyna joins Borussia Mönchengladbach
Bundesliga logo Football news 22 aug 2025, 03:57 Supercomputer predicts the winner of the 2025/26 German Bundesliga season
Fabio Silva in the Rangers line-up Football news 21 aug 2025, 13:35 Agreement reached! Fábio Silva one step away from joining Borussia Dortmund
Related Tournament News
Cologne head coach Lukasz Kwasniok Football news Today, 14:57 Cologne head coach Lukas Kwasniok takes the field against Mainz wearing his team's match jersey
Harry Kane in the Bayern squad Football news 13 aug 2025, 08:07 An intriguing scenario: Harry Kane could become a Manchester United player, but only in a year
Amir Adli in Bayer's line-up Football news 13 aug 2025, 02:06 Bournemouth on the verge of signing Amine Adli
Malik Fofana for the Belgium national team Football news 12 aug 2025, 09:03 Replacement found! Bayern set their sights on Malick Fofana
Ernest Poku in a Bayer shirt Football news 12 aug 2025, 06:03 Official: Ernest Poku joins Bayer
Football news 12 aug 2025, 02:05 Bayer could strengthen their squad with legendary Swede who played for Manchester United
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores