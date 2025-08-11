A major blow! Niklas Süle to miss the start of the season for Borussia

Two injuries in one day.

Details: According to the official website of Borussia Dortmund, the 29-year-old central defender for the Black and Yellows, Niklas Süle, suffered an injury during a friendly match against Juventus.

As was revealed today, after medical examinations, the diagnosis for the German and the team proved disappointing — the player will miss at least two months due to a serious calf muscle injury.

Remarkably, Süle entered the pitch in the 18th minute, replacing Mats Hummels, who also picked up an injury during the match.

At the moment, Niko Kovač faces a major headache: he is left with virtually no defenders right on the eve of the season. Earlier, it was reported that Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck have also joined the team’s injury list.

Borussia Dortmund will kick off the new season in exactly one week against RW Essen in the first round of the German Cup (1/32 finals).

Reminder: Borussia Dortmund intends to extend Süle’s contract, despite not having planned to do so