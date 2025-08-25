RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions TS Galaxy vs. Sivelele: Will either side claim their second win of the new season?

TS Galaxy vs. Sivelele: Will either side claim their second win of the new season?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
TS Galaxy vs Siwelele prediction Photo: https://x.com/TSGALAXYFC
TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy Schedule TS Galaxy News TS Galaxy Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
26 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Siwelele
Siwelele Siwelele Schedule Siwelele News Siwelele Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.58
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the fourth round of the Betway Championship, TS Galaxy will host Sivelele on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, kicking off at 19:30 Central European Time. I suggest looking at a bet on goals in this encounter.

TS Galaxy vs. Sivelele: Match preview

Last season, TS Galaxy delivered a truly respectable performance. Over 28 matches, the team collected 35 points and finished fifth in the table. In the MTN8 Cup, they reached the quarterfinals, where they faced Sekhukhune United. They were 2-0 up but couldn’t hold their advantage, eventually losing 2-3. The new season got off to a rocky start: a 0-2 defeat to Durban City in the opening round, followed by another loss—0-1 to Sekhukhune. Galaxy finally claimed their first win in round three, thrashing Chippa United 4-1. The team now sits on three points after three rounds, in ninth place, with a goal difference of 3:3.

Sivelele is the team that took over from SuperSport United by purchasing the brand for 50 million rand. Their new campaign began with a confident 3-1 win over Golden Arrows, but that was followed by two defeats: first to Orbit College (0-1), then to Polokwane City (0-1). Sivelele also have three points and a goal difference of 3:3. Last season, SuperSport United managed just 27 points from 28 rounds and only narrowly avoided relegation on tiebreakers.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • TS Galaxy has won just one of their last ten matches.
  • Sivelele has lost twice in their previous three games.
  • TS Galaxy has conceded at least one goal in 13 consecutive matches, Sivelele in three.
  • These teams have never met before.

Probable lineups

  • TS Galaxy: Tape, Ndamané, Letsoenyo, Mahlangu, Mgaga, Mvelase, Mbunjana, Dithejane, Maduna, Motaung, Mahlambi
  • Sivelele: Goss, Ndebele, Makele, Mobbi, Rapu, Mokhuoane, Moralo, Saile, Lungu, Magidigidi, Pule

Prediction

Both teams have had an underwhelming start to the season and are still searching for stability. Each will be pushing for the win, but the match is unlikely to be high-scoring. My prediction: total goals under 2 at odds of 1.58.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.58
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sevilla vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Sevilla vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.59 Getafe Recommended Melbet
Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt 26 aug 2025, 11:00 Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Kahraba Ismailia Odds: 1.82 Smouha SC Bet now 1xBet
Kairat Almaty vs Celtic prediction Champions League 26 aug 2025, 12:45 Kairat vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.66 Celtic Bet now 1xBet
Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 aug 2025, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 26 August 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 2.06 Chippa United Recommended Mostbet
Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 aug 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.87 Marumo Gallants Bet now Melbet
Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 aug 2025, 13:30 Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.5 Orbit College Bet now Mostbet
Zamalek SC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 26 aug 2025, 14:00 Zamalek vs. Pharco: will Zamalek extend their unbeaten run? Zamalek SC Odds: 1.83 Pharco FC Recommended Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt 26 aug 2025, 14:00 Haras El Hodoud vs Al Masry prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 26, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.54 Al Masry SC Bet now 1xBet
Eintracht Braunschweig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Eintracht Braunschweig vs Stuttgart prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Eintracht Braunschweig Odds: 1.72 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Stoke vs Bradford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Stoke City vs Bradford City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 26 August 2025 Stoke Odds: 1.78 Bradford Recommended 1xBet
Preston vs Wrexham prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Preston vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.57 Wrexham Bet now Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 26 aug 2025, 14:45 Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 26, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.93 Brentford Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores