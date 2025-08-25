Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.58 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the fourth round of the Betway Championship, TS Galaxy will host Sivelele on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, kicking off at 19:30 Central European Time. I suggest looking at a bet on goals in this encounter.

TS Galaxy vs. Sivelele: Match preview

Last season, TS Galaxy delivered a truly respectable performance. Over 28 matches, the team collected 35 points and finished fifth in the table. In the MTN8 Cup, they reached the quarterfinals, where they faced Sekhukhune United. They were 2-0 up but couldn’t hold their advantage, eventually losing 2-3. The new season got off to a rocky start: a 0-2 defeat to Durban City in the opening round, followed by another loss—0-1 to Sekhukhune. Galaxy finally claimed their first win in round three, thrashing Chippa United 4-1. The team now sits on three points after three rounds, in ninth place, with a goal difference of 3:3.

Sivelele is the team that took over from SuperSport United by purchasing the brand for 50 million rand. Their new campaign began with a confident 3-1 win over Golden Arrows, but that was followed by two defeats: first to Orbit College (0-1), then to Polokwane City (0-1). Sivelele also have three points and a goal difference of 3:3. Last season, SuperSport United managed just 27 points from 28 rounds and only narrowly avoided relegation on tiebreakers.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

TS Galaxy has won just one of their last ten matches.

Sivelele has lost twice in their previous three games.

TS Galaxy has conceded at least one goal in 13 consecutive matches, Sivelele in three.

These teams have never met before.

Probable lineups

TS Galaxy: Tape, Ndamané, Letsoenyo, Mahlangu, Mgaga, Mvelase, Mbunjana, Dithejane, Maduna, Motaung, Mahlambi

Sivelele: Goss, Ndebele, Makele, Mobbi, Rapu, Mokhuoane, Moralo, Saile, Lungu, Magidigidi, Pule

Prediction

Both teams have had an underwhelming start to the season and are still searching for stability. Each will be pushing for the win, but the match is unlikely to be high-scoring. My prediction: total goals under 2 at odds of 1.58.