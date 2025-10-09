ES ES FR FR
The 2034 World Cup could be postponed to 2035. The reason has been revealed

The tournament may be held in Saudi Arabia.
Football news Today, 13:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
It all comes down to culture and the time of year.

Details: According to The Athletic, the 2034 World Cup, which is most likely to take place in Saudi Arabia, could be postponed to 2035 due to the holy Muslim holiday of Ramadan, which in 2034 falls in November and December.

And while the official tournament dates have yet to be announced, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that work is already underway to consider all possible windows for staging the World Cup:

"We are already looking into the details — we are constantly discussing this with everyone, and it's not just about one World Cup, it's a broader reflection.
Even in some European countries, it can get very, very hot in July. So maybe we should think about the best months for football, which is June in Europe. It's not used that often, right?

There might be ways to optimize the calendar, but we are discussing this. We just need to be open to new ideas." - said Gianni.

FIFA previously faced heavy criticism for its decision to host the Club World Cup in the USA, as well as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. During those tournaments, many players experienced significant discomfort due to the extreme heat, which hampered their ability to perform at their best.

Reminder: World Cup 2026 participants: Who has already secured their ticket to the USA, Mexico, and Canada?

