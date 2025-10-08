ES ES FR FR
São Tomé and Príncipe vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sao Tome and Principe vs Tunisia prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Sao Tome and Principe Sao Tome and Principe
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 10 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Tunisia Tunisia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of the ninth round of the 2026 World Cup African qualifiers will be held on Friday at the Olympique de Radès stadium, where São Tomé and Príncipe host Tunisia. Let’s analyze a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong winning potential.

Match preview

São Tomé and Príncipe have long dropped out of the race for a spot at the World Cup finals, having lost all eight of their group stage matches. The team’s performance has been lackluster both in attack and defense—20 goals conceded with just 4 scored throughout the campaign.

Home advantage has meant little for the "Islanders"—they lose on their own turf just as convincingly as away. Their recent 0-3 defeat to Namibia once again highlighted their inability to compete even against mid-level teams. Facing Tunisia, who already routed them 4-0 in the first meeting, their chances are virtually nonexistent.

Tunisia, in stark contrast, have enjoyed a stellar qualifying campaign and have already secured their ticket to the 2026 World Cup after a win over Equatorial Guinea. Seven wins and one draw speak volumes about the consistency and high standards of Jalel Kadri’s squad.

Even in matches that no longer impact the standings, the team refuses to let up—the motivation to keep a clean loss column remains strong. In recent outings, Tunisia have shown defensive discipline and steady attacking pressure. Victory over São Tomé looks like a matter of time, and given the hosts’ limited motivation, the "Carthage Eagles" are likely to achieve their goal with moderate effort.

Probable lineups

  • São Tomé and Príncipe: Aldair Neves, Ivan Lima, Edgario, Gilson Costa, Leonildo Soares, Jair Nunes, Joazhifel Soares, Adjeil Neves, Denilson Silva, Harramiz Soares, Ricardu Cardoso
  • Tunisia: Damen, Valeri, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi, Sassi, Laidouni, Mejbri, Sliti, Mastouri, Achouri

Match facts and head-to-head

  • São Tomé and Príncipe have lost all 8 of their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.
  • Tunisia defeated this opponent 4-0 in the reverse fixture.
  • Seven of São Tomé’s eight matches have ended with a total of 2 to 5 goals.

Prediction

Tunisia outclass their opponents in every department and should comfortably see out a win even in a match without tournament intrigue. While São Tomé may create the occasional threat going forward, it’s unlikely they’ll cause any real problems. Our bet for this match: "Total under 5.0" goals at odds of 1.65.

