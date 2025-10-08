ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 10 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
South Africa South Africa
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.75
One of the penultimate round matches of the 2026 World Cup African qualifiers will take place on Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where Zimbabwe, officially the home side, will host South Africa. Here’s a betting pick for this clash with a solid chance for success.

Match preview

Zimbabwe have completely flopped in the qualifying campaign and have already lost any hope of making the trip to North America. Michael Nsiah’s team failed to win a single match in eight attempts, looking particularly toothless in attack. Internal instability hasn’t helped matters either—with the controversial sacking of the assistant coach casting a shadow over the squad’s morale.

Interestingly, even as the nominal hosts, Zimbabwe play this match in South Africa—on a pitch that will clearly feel more comfortable for their opponents. The "Warriors" have lost their last three head-to-head meetings against South Africa, and despite having a handful of experienced players familiar with the local venue, they come in as definite underdogs.

South Africa, meanwhile, find themselves in a tricky situation partly of their own making—having lost three points against Lesotho due to fielding a suspended player. This has put their World Cup hopes at risk, even though Hugo Broos’ side have generally looked sharp and consistent throughout qualifying. The South Africans are now unbeaten in seven straight matches.

This game is virtually a "home" fixture for Bafana Bafana, and victory is absolutely vital. The return of midfielder Teboho Mokoena brings extra composure to the centre of the park, while up front, expect Lyle Foster—one of the team's key leaders—to be a constant threat. Any slip-up could cost them a World Cup ticket, so motivation will be sky-high for the visitors.

Probable lineups

  • Zimbabwe: Arubi; Djai, Garananga, Takwara, Zemura; Munetsi, Nakamba, Musona; Maswanhise, Chirewa, Ngwenya
  • South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Kabini; Mokoena, Aubaas; Nkota, Mbule, Appollis; Foster

Match facts and head-to-head

  • South Africa are unbeaten in their last 7 matches (all competitions).
  • Zimbabwe have not won a single match in 2026 World Cup qualifying (0 wins in 8 games).
  • South Africa have defeated Zimbabwe in their last three head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

South Africa are objectively stronger, in better form, more motivated, and essentially playing at home despite their official away status. As much as Zimbabwe are likable, there’s little reason to expect an upset—back Bafana Bafana to win by a narrow margin.

