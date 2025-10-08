Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the group stage matches in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Friday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, where Sudan, formally the home side, will face Mauritania. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Sudan’s national team is fighting for second place in Group B and still holds a theoretical chance of qualifying for the World Cup finals. However, after a promising start with a six-match unbeaten run, the team faltered sharply in September, losing consecutively to Senegal and Togo. The key issue has been their lack of attacking prowess— the “Jediane Falcons” have failed to score in their last two outings.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah has struggled with his side’s inconsistent form: Sudan has lost its last four matches across all competitions. With a crucial visit to direct rivals DR Congo looming, this game against Mauritania is a must-win. Anything less, and their North American dream will fade away.

Unlike their opponents, Mauritania is already out of the qualification race, but in September, Aritz Lopez Garai’s squad suddenly found their rhythm. A 2-0 win over Togo and a draw with South Sudan were a breath of fresh air for the “Lions of Chinguetti” after a six-match winless streak in qualifying. The players will be eager to finish a difficult campaign on a positive note.

It’s worth noting that head-to-head clashes between these two sides are typically hard-fought— in their last four meetings, each team has claimed two victories. Even without tournament motivation, the visitors will look to show their grit, relying on a well-balanced and cohesive lineup.

Probable lineups

Sudan : Abuzaid; Boshara, Ahmed, Karshoum, Hames; Raouf, Khidir, Adel; Nuh, Issa, Teiri

: Abuzaid; Boshara, Ahmed, Karshoum, Hames; Raouf, Khidir, Adel; Nuh, Issa, Teiri Mauritania: Sarr; Keita, Mohamed El Abd, Ba, Abeid; Magassa, Bodda; Amar, Diallo, Koita; Yade

Match facts and head-to-head

Sudan has lost its last four matches in all competitions.

Mauritania snapped a six-match winless streak in September.

In the last four meetings between these teams, both teams to score has never landed.

Prediction

Sudan will be highly motivated— only a win keeps them in the hunt for second place. Despite their September slump, home advantage and the stakes make them clear favorites. Mauritania will put up a fight, but it’s unlikely they’ll be able to stop the hosts, hungry for points.