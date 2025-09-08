RU RU ES ES FR FR
2026 World Cup participants: Who has already secured their ticket to the USA, Mexico, and Canada?

Much still needs to be decided.
Football news Today, 13:02
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
FIFA World Cup trophy. Getty Images

On June 11, the 28th FIFA World Cup will kick off across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For the first time ever, the tournament will feature 48 teams, but the final lineup still needs to be determined through the qualification process. The Dailysports team invites you to check out which nations have already guaranteed their place in North America.

2026 World Cup participants

  • Africa (9 teams): Morocco, Tunisia.
  • Asia (8 teams): Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Japan, Australia.
  • North America (6 teams): Canada, USA, Mexico (all three as hosts).
  • South America (6 teams): Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia, Paraguay.
  • Oceania (1 team): New Zealand.
  • Europe (16 teams):

Intercontinental play-off participants

All confederations (with some exceptions) will each receive one spot in the intercontinental play-offs to determine two more World Cup participants. UEFA does not take part in this stage, while CONCACAF, as a host confederation, is allowed to delegate two teams. These decisive matches are scheduled for March 23-31, 2026.

  • Africa:
  • Asia:
  • North America:
  • South America:
  • Oceania:
