Not far from Trump. The venue for the 2026 World Cup draw revealed

And quite literally not far.
There’s just over half a year left before all participants of the 2026 World Cup are determined, and FIFA was expected to announce the venue for the tournament’s final stage draw. That decision has now been made.

Details: According to Reuters sources, the draw will take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. It is believed that none other than U.S. President Donald Trump will announce this himself.

Earlier on the same day, Trump hinted at this, stating that the tournament will have its own office at the Kennedy Center, which he called the "main World Cup headquarters." Notably, the Kennedy Center is just a mile from the White House, so even for 79-year-old Trump, a walk to the draw venue won’t be an issue.

Reminder: The final participants for the 2026 World Cup will be determined next spring, when the playoff matches are held. However, it appears the draw will already take place this winter.

