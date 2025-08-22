Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.54 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 24, 2025, the opening round of the German Bundesliga will feature a clash between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hamburg. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring prospects for this encounter.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Last season was a mixed bag for Borussia Mönchengladbach. The club finished tenth—an improvement on the previous campaign’s 14th place—but still fell seven points short of the European spots. A disappointing end to the season, with five defeats in their last seven matches, had a significant impact on their final standing.

Their pre-season preparations were intense: the team played seven friendly matches, winning five, drawing one, and losing just once. Borussia kicked off the official season in the DFB-Pokal, scraping past Oberliga side Delmenhorst with a shaky 3-2 win.

As for head-to-heads with Hamburg, the last meeting on Borussia’s home turf was back in 2017, when they triumphed 3-1. Over the most recent six home encounters against Hamburg, Borussia have picked up three wins, drawn twice, and suffered just one defeat.

Hamburg

Hamburg have finally done it: after years of battling to return to the Bundesliga, the team secured second place last season and claimed their spot back in the top flight. Their pre-season was busy, albeit not entirely convincing—out of six friendlies, they managed two wins over lower-division opponents and suffered four defeats against stronger sides, failing to score in three of those losses. The official season start was also shaky: in the DFB-Pokal against Oberliga club Pirmasens, Hamburg fell behind, only equalising in the 92nd minute before snatching a win in extra time—a worrying sign heading into the league campaign.

Looking at their direct meetings with Borussia, Hamburg are solid at home, but their last away victory in this fixture dates back to 2015. These matchups are traditionally high-scoring: six of the last seven games have seen over 2.5 goals, and in five of them, both teams found the net.

Probable lineups

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Nicolas, Ulrich, Dicks, Elvedi, Scally, Reitz, Zander, Hack, Steger, Honorat, Tabakovic.

Nicolas, Ulrich, Dicks, Elvedi, Scally, Reitz, Zander, Hack, Steger, Honorat, Tabakovic. Hamburg: Heuer Fernandes, Torunarigha, Elfadli, Omari, Muheim, Meffert, Kalpado, Gocholeishvili, Philipp, Ressing-Lelesiyt, Königsdörffer.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Borussia Mönchengladbach have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Borussia Mönchengladbach have scored first in 5 of their last 6 games.

Hamburg have lost 4 of their last 5 matches.

Hamburg have lost 3 of their last 4 away games.

Hamburg have conceded first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Both teams have scored in 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Prediction for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hamburg

Neither team enters the new season in ideal form. In the DFB-Pokal, both Borussia and Hamburg struggled defensively against lower-tier opposition, narrowly advancing from the first round—a clear sign of early-season instability. Their head-to-head clashes are traditionally fiercely contested and high-scoring, with most recent games producing over 2.5 goals. Expect an open contest: Borussia will be eager to put the Bundesliga newcomers to the sword on home soil, while Hamburg will be desperate to prove themselves on their top-flight return. My pick for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.54.