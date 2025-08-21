Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 24, 2025, in Turin, Juventus will host Parma as both teams kick off the new Serie A season. Read on for a detailed analysis and our match prediction.

Match preview

Juve finished last season among the top four and spent the summer purposefully preparing, managing to retain their key players and strengthen the squad with targeted transfers. The Turin side are eager to reclaim the Scudetto and must deliver a confident performance right from the start. After a mixed showing at the Club World Cup, where they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the round of 16, Juventus played four friendlies in preparation for the new campaign: the Bianconeri won three and drew one.

Juventus’ game revolves around intricate possession play, pragmatic defensive organization, and rapid vertical attacks. Traditionally, the team prioritizes a compact central area, exploits overlapping runs on the flanks, and maintains high discipline. Juve’s experience and ability to capitalize on chances often help them grind out results even in tough matches. The main objective this season is to stabilize the attack, as finishing was a recurring issue for the Bianconeri last year.

Parma, in my view, delivered a respectable season quality-wise after their return to Serie A, despite ultimately finishing 16th. Over the summer, the Gialloblù kept their core together and added several seasoned top-flight players to boost their competitiveness. Their season is already underway: in the Coppa Italia, Parma beat Serie B side Pescara 2-0.

Parma’s tactical setup is built on a solid defense, high work rate in midfield, and swift transitions into attack. Against top clubs, they usually play on the counter, focusing on quick breaks and set-pieces. Their strengths are team spirit and motivation, while their main weakness remains a limited squad depth compared to the league’s giants.

Probable lineups

Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Gatti, Mario, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso, Conceição, Yildiz, David

Parma: Suzuki, Circati, Ndiaye, Valenti, Prato, Keita, Bernabé, Ordoñez, Valeri, Almqvist, Pellegrino

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings between these clubs, Juventus have three wins, Parma have one victory, and there has been one draw

Juventus have scored at least once in 11 of their last 12 matches

Parma have found the net against Juventus in 4 of their last 5 encounters

Prediction

Juventus need to show their home fans that the team has evolved and is ready to contend for the title this season. The Turin club had a solid transfer window and will be eager to assert their credentials from the very first rounds. My prediction: Juventus to win with an Asian handicap (-1) at 1.66 odds.