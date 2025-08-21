RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Juventus vs Parma: H2H, preview, prediction and probable lineups — August 24, 2025

Juventus vs Parma: H2H, preview, prediction and probable lineups — August 24, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Juventus vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Juventus
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
24 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Parma Calcio 1913
Parma Calcio 1913 Parma Calcio 1913 Schedule Parma Calcio 1913 News Parma Calcio 1913 Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 24, 2025, in Turin, Juventus will host Parma as both teams kick off the new Serie A season. Read on for a detailed analysis and our match prediction.

Also read: Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction and betting tips 23 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Juve finished last season among the top four and spent the summer purposefully preparing, managing to retain their key players and strengthen the squad with targeted transfers. The Turin side are eager to reclaim the Scudetto and must deliver a confident performance right from the start. After a mixed showing at the Club World Cup, where they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the round of 16, Juventus played four friendlies in preparation for the new campaign: the Bianconeri won three and drew one.

Juventus’ game revolves around intricate possession play, pragmatic defensive organization, and rapid vertical attacks. Traditionally, the team prioritizes a compact central area, exploits overlapping runs on the flanks, and maintains high discipline. Juve’s experience and ability to capitalize on chances often help them grind out results even in tough matches. The main objective this season is to stabilize the attack, as finishing was a recurring issue for the Bianconeri last year.

Parma, in my view, delivered a respectable season quality-wise after their return to Serie A, despite ultimately finishing 16th. Over the summer, the Gialloblù kept their core together and added several seasoned top-flight players to boost their competitiveness. Their season is already underway: in the Coppa Italia, Parma beat Serie B side Pescara 2-0.

Parma’s tactical setup is built on a solid defense, high work rate in midfield, and swift transitions into attack. Against top clubs, they usually play on the counter, focusing on quick breaks and set-pieces. Their strengths are team spirit and motivation, while their main weakness remains a limited squad depth compared to the league’s giants.

Probable lineups

Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Gatti, Mario, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso, Conceição, Yildiz, David

Parma: Suzuki, Circati, Ndiaye, Valenti, Prato, Keita, Bernabé, Ordoñez, Valeri, Almqvist, Pellegrino

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings between these clubs, Juventus have three wins, Parma have one victory, and there has been one draw
  • Juventus have scored at least once in 11 of their last 12 matches
  • Parma have found the net against Juventus in 4 of their last 5 encounters

Prediction

Juventus need to show their home fans that the team has evolved and is ready to contend for the title this season. The Turin club had a solid transfer window and will be eager to assert their credentials from the very first rounds. My prediction: Juventus to win with an Asian handicap (-1) at 1.66 odds.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
NK Celje vs Banik Ostrava prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Celje vs Baník Ostrava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 NK Celje Odds: 1.51 Banik Ostrava Recommended Mostbet
Strasbourg vs Brondby IF prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Strasbourg vs Brøndby: Can Strasbourg secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Brondby IF Bet now Melbet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs FC Noah prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Olimpija vs. Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 21, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.68 FC Noah Bet now Mostbet
Drita vs FC Differdange 03 prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Drita vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Drita Odds: 2.3 FC Differdange 03 Recommended Melbet
Sparta Prague vs Riga FC prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Sparta Prague vs FC Riga prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Sparta Prague Odds: 1.92 Riga FC Bet now Mostbet
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs FC Dinamo City prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:15 Jagiellonia vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Jagiellonia Bialystok Odds: 1.66 FC Dinamo City Bet now Melbet
Shelbourne vs Linfield prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:45 Shelbourne vs Linfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 21 August 2025 Shelbourne Odds: 1.99 Linfield Recommended 1xBet
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Braga prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 21, 2025 Lincoln Red Imps FC Odds: 1.74 Braga Bet now 1xBet
Hibernian vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Hibernian vs Legia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 Hibernian Odds: 1.67 Legia Warszawa Bet now Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 22 aug 2025, 14:30 Bayern - Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 22, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.79 RB Leipzig Recommended 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 22 aug 2025, 14:30 Bayern vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 22, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.74 RB Leipzig Bet now 1xBet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 22 aug 2025, 14:45 PSG vs Angers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 22, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.63 Angers Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores