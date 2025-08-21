Prediction on game W2(+2) Odds: 1.59 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga’s second round will take place this Saturday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, where Atletico Madrid will host Elche. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Diego Simeone’s side had a disappointing start to the new season, losing away to Espanyol despite taking the lead during the game. Away matches have been a weak spot for Atletico for several seasons now, and the Madrid club is eager to bounce back in front of their home fans.

During the offseason, Atletico made significant changes to their squad, signing a number of new players who already made their debuts in the opening round. Yet, despite these reinforcements, the team continues to rely on Julian Alvarez, who scored in the previous match and remains the focal point of their attack.

Elche, under the guidance of Eder Sarabia, returned to La Liga for the first time since the 2022/23 season, and already showed solid football in the first round, managing to snatch points from Betis.

Before the season, Elche played a series of friendlies with mixed results, alternating wins and losses. Notably, in most of those games, as well as in their La Liga matches, fewer than three goals were scored, highlighting the team’s defensive focus.

Probable lineups

Atletico: Oblak – Llorente, Le Normand, Gantzko, Ruggeri – Barrios, Jonny, Griezmann – Simeone, Almada - Alvarez

Elche: Dituro – Nuñez, Affengruber, Bigas, Petrot – Aguado, Febas, Netu – German, Mendoza, Rodriguez

Match facts and head-to-head

Atletico have scored first in four of their last five matches

The under 2.5 goals bet has landed in four of Elche’s last five games

Elche are unbeaten in three consecutive matches

In their most recent head-to-head, Atletico gave Elche no chance: the Colchoneros won 4-0 in the Copa del Rey

Prediction

Given Atletico’s shaky start to the season, this upcoming match against Elche won’t be an easy one. Elche are a side that defends smartly and doesn’t allow their opponents many clear-cut chances. Don’t expect a rout from Atletico. I recommend considering a bet on Elche with an Asian handicap (+2), odds 1.59