RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Atletico vs Elche. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 23, 2025

Atletico vs Elche. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 23, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
23 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Elche
Elche Elche Schedule Elche News Elche Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+2)
Odds: 1.59
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga’s second round will take place this Saturday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, where Atletico Madrid will host Elche. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

See also: St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips 23 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Diego Simeone’s side had a disappointing start to the new season, losing away to Espanyol despite taking the lead during the game. Away matches have been a weak spot for Atletico for several seasons now, and the Madrid club is eager to bounce back in front of their home fans.

During the offseason, Atletico made significant changes to their squad, signing a number of new players who already made their debuts in the opening round. Yet, despite these reinforcements, the team continues to rely on Julian Alvarez, who scored in the previous match and remains the focal point of their attack.

Elche, under the guidance of Eder Sarabia, returned to La Liga for the first time since the 2022/23 season, and already showed solid football in the first round, managing to snatch points from Betis.

Before the season, Elche played a series of friendlies with mixed results, alternating wins and losses. Notably, in most of those games, as well as in their La Liga matches, fewer than three goals were scored, highlighting the team’s defensive focus.

Probable lineups

Atletico: Oblak – Llorente, Le Normand, Gantzko, Ruggeri – Barrios, Jonny, Griezmann – Simeone, Almada - Alvarez

Elche: Dituro – Nuñez, Affengruber, Bigas, Petrot – Aguado, Febas, Netu – German, Mendoza, Rodriguez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Atletico have scored first in four of their last five matches
  • The under 2.5 goals bet has landed in four of Elche’s last five games
  • Elche are unbeaten in three consecutive matches
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Atletico gave Elche no chance: the Colchoneros won 4-0 in the Copa del Rey

Prediction

Given Atletico’s shaky start to the season, this upcoming match against Elche won’t be an easy one. Elche are a side that defends smartly and doesn’t allow their opponents many clear-cut chances. Don’t expect a rout from Atletico. I recommend considering a bet on Elche with an Asian handicap (+2), odds 1.59

Prediction on game W2(+2)
Odds: 1.59
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
NK Celje vs Banik Ostrava prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Celje vs Baník Ostrava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 NK Celje Odds: 1.51 Banik Ostrava Recommended Mostbet
Strasbourg vs Brondby IF prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Strasbourg vs Brøndby: Can Strasbourg secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Brondby IF Bet now Melbet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs FC Noah prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Olimpija vs. Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 21, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.68 FC Noah Bet now Mostbet
Drita vs FC Differdange 03 prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Drita vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Drita Odds: 2.3 FC Differdange 03 Recommended Melbet
Sparta Prague vs Riga FC prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Sparta Prague vs FC Riga prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Sparta Prague Odds: 1.92 Riga FC Bet now Mostbet
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs FC Dinamo City prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:15 Jagiellonia vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Jagiellonia Bialystok Odds: 1.66 FC Dinamo City Bet now Melbet
Shelbourne vs Linfield prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:45 Shelbourne vs Linfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 21 August 2025 Shelbourne Odds: 1.99 Linfield Recommended 1xBet
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Braga prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 21, 2025 Lincoln Red Imps FC Odds: 1.74 Braga Bet now 1xBet
Hibernian vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Hibernian vs Legia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 Hibernian Odds: 1.67 Legia Warszawa Bet now Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 22 aug 2025, 14:30 Bayern - Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 22, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.79 RB Leipzig Recommended 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 22 aug 2025, 14:30 Bayern vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 22, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.74 RB Leipzig Bet now 1xBet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 22 aug 2025, 14:45 PSG vs Angers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 22, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.63 Angers Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores