That's it! Amine Adli moves to Bournemouth

The deal will be finalized in the near future.
Amin Adli in Bayer's line-up Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

The Cherries strengthen their left midfield flank.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social platform X, the deal between Bayer Leverkusen and English side Bournemouth for the 25-year-old Moroccan Amine Adli is virtually complete.

It is reported that the transfer fee is set at €29 million, with the player already preparing to undergo a medical at his new club.

The source also claims that this transfer was influenced by Echeverri's arrival at the Werkself, which paved the way for Adli's move to the Premier League.

Amine Adli joined Bayer in 2021 from French club Toulouse for €7.5 million. Last season, he made 28 appearances for Bayer, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €18 million.

Reminder: The Liverpool fan who racially abused Semenyo has been identified by police

