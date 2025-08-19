RU RU ES ES FR FR
Liverpool fan who racially abused Semenyo identified by police

Punishment is already awaiting him.
Football news Today, 08:47
The match between Liverpool and Bournemouth was marred by a disgraceful act from one of the Reds' supporters, who racially abused Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo. Police have already identified the individual responsible.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, the perpetrator is 47-year-old Mark Mogan. He lives with his mother in social housing in Liverpool. Since birth, he has been confined to a wheelchair due to medical reasons and receives disability benefits.

On Saturday, he was detained by police, and on Monday he was released on bail for three months. As part of his bail conditions, he is banned from attending football matches and must stay at least 1.5 kilometers away from stadiums, and he is required to report to the police in November. If found guilty, Liverpool will impose a lifetime ban from attending matches.

Recall: The incident occurred in the 29th minute, when Semenyo was preparing to take a throw-in. Television cameras captured his altercation with a fan in a wheelchair in the section designated for people with disabilities.

