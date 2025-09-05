Terrible news! Luis Enrique urgently hospitalized after bicycle accident
PSG are temporarily left without their head coach.
Details: According to information from PSG's official page on social network X, the team's head coach, Luis Enrique, was urgently hospitalized after falling from his bicycle.
Reports indicate that the 55-year-old Spanish manager went out for a bike ride this evening, but during his trip, he suffered an unfortunate fall and injured his collarbone. Emergency services immediately transported Enrique to hospital, and after a medical evaluation, a decision was made to perform surgery to repair the collarbone.
The club has already wished him a speedy recovery and a swift return to leading the team.
Luis Enrique took charge of PSG in 2023 and has managed the team in 133 matches. Under his leadership, the Parisians have recorded 87 wins, 19 draws, and 16 defeats.
