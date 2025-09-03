PSG on screen: Exclusive documentary about Champions League victory coming soon

An upcoming film will chronicle PSG's triumphant journey to Champions League glory.

Details: The source La Source Parisienne has confirmed that a documentary about PSG's historic season is indeed in the works. It is scheduled for release before December 2025.

Additionally, the club is currently negotiating with major production companies to film another documentary about the team, which will be shot during the next season.

The French champions kicked off the new campaign with three wins in three matches, narrowly defeating Nantes and Angers before confidently thrashing Toulouse.

Reminder: Recently, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was unveiled as a new Manchester City player. Fans eagerly awaited to learn what number he would wear for the Citizens, and it turned out that it would not be his usual number 99.