"I asked the president to let me go." Donnarumma lifts the lid on his PSG exit
Gianluigi Donnarumma's departure—and more specifically, the way Luis Enrique bid him farewell—came as a shock to many fans. The Italian himself has now revealed how things really unfolded.
Details: The newly minted Manchester City goalkeeper shared that he always appreciated the Spanish coach's straightforwardness. At the same time, the support from his teammates convinced him that his time in Paris was not wasted. The move to Manchester City was a long-held ambition, especially since Pep Guardiola was eager to bring him on board.
Quote: "I've always had a good relationship with Enrique. I valued him for his directness and honesty. I understand that it's a coach's prerogative to make his own decisions. The support from my teammates helped me realize what I gave to PSG, and that's what matters most.
Honestly, the last few days took a toll on me, but I kept training hard. I couldn't wait to join Man City because they genuinely wanted me, and Guardiola was very keen to have me. I'm incredibly proud to be at a club like City. I'm truly happy.
I asked the PSG president to let me go because I saw it as a huge opportunity. I'm absolutely at peace: if a club like Man City wants you, it means you've done everything right. And to be wanted by a coach like Guardiola—it's an indescribable feeling," Donnarumma said while with the Italy national team.