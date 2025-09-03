"I asked the president to let me go." Donnarumma lifts the lid on his PSG exit

A move to Manchester City was a dream come true.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's departure—and more specifically, the way Luis Enrique bid him farewell—came as a shock to many fans. The Italian himself has now revealed how things really unfolded.

Details: The newly minted Manchester City goalkeeper shared that he always appreciated the Spanish coach's straightforwardness. At the same time, the support from his teammates convinced him that his time in Paris was not wasted. The move to Manchester City was a long-held ambition, especially since Pep Guardiola was eager to bring him on board.