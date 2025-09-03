RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "I asked the president to let me go." Donnarumma lifts the lid on his PSG exit

"I asked the president to let me go." Donnarumma lifts the lid on his PSG exit

A move to Manchester City was a dream come true.
Football news Today, 10:27
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
"I asked the president to let me go." Donnarumma lifts the lid on his PSG exit Getty Images

Gianluigi Donnarumma's departure—and more specifically, the way Luis Enrique bid him farewell—came as a shock to many fans. The Italian himself has now revealed how things really unfolded.

Details: The newly minted Manchester City goalkeeper shared that he always appreciated the Spanish coach's straightforwardness. At the same time, the support from his teammates convinced him that his time in Paris was not wasted. The move to Manchester City was a long-held ambition, especially since Pep Guardiola was eager to bring him on board.

Quote: "I've always had a good relationship with Enrique. I valued him for his directness and honesty. I understand that it's a coach's prerogative to make his own decisions. The support from my teammates helped me realize what I gave to PSG, and that's what matters most.

Honestly, the last few days took a toll on me, but I kept training hard. I couldn't wait to join Man City because they genuinely wanted me, and Guardiola was very keen to have me. I'm incredibly proud to be at a club like City. I'm truly happy.

I asked the PSG president to let me go because I saw it as a huge opportunity. I'm absolutely at peace: if a club like Man City wants you, it means you've done everything right. And to be wanted by a coach like Guardiola—it's an indescribable feeling," Donnarumma said while with the Italy national team.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal Football news Today, 08:45 Royally: Real Madrid boasts the most expensive squad in the world
Donnarumma won’t play for Man City wearing number 99. Here’s why Football news Today, 03:42 Donnarumma won’t play for Man City wearing number 99. Here’s why
Official: Galatasaray announces the signing of Ilkay Gundogan Football news Yesterday, 14:44 Official: Galatasaray announces the signing of Ilkay Gundogan
Doku believes Man City must be mentally stronger after early season setback Football news Yesterday, 14:34 Doku believes Man City must be mentally stronger after early season setback
Official: Manuel Akanji joins Inter Football news Yesterday, 06:18 Official: Manuel Akanji joins Inter
Ederson out! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 05:05 Ederson replacement! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores