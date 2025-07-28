Tagliafico Stays at Lyon, Boosting Argentina's World Cup Plans
After weeks of speculation, Nicolás Tagliafico has decided to remain at Olympique Lyon for two more seasons. The confirmation came as Lyon successfully appealed a financial ruling that had temporarily relegated them from Ligue 1. With their top-flight status secured, the Argentine left-back chose stability over transfer rumors.
Tagliafico, 32, was linked with several clubs — notably Sevilla, managed by fellow Argentine Matías Almeyda — but opted to stay in France, where he will compete both domestically and in the UEFA Europa League. Last season, he scored five goals and remained a key figure in Lyon’s lineup.
For Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, this is welcome news. Tagliafico is a regular starter for the national team, and continuing to play in one of Europe’s top leagues ensures he remains match-fit and sharp ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
With less than a year to go before the tournament in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, having experienced, in-form players like Tagliafico competing at the highest level is crucial for Argentina’s title defense.