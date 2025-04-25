Szczesny or ter Stegen? Barcelona has decided who will be the main goalkeeper next season

Barcelona has two top goalkeepers—Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-André ter Stegen. It has been revealed who will be the main choice for the next season.

Details: According to Diario Sport, Barcelona's coaching staff has decided that Marc-André ter Stegen will once again be the main goalkeeper next season, with the Polish goalkeeper serving as his backup.

However, for the remainder of this season, Szczesny will remain the main goalkeeper, while ter Stegen, who has just recovered from an injury, will gain match practice in several games.

Barcelona has also decided that they no longer count on Iñaki Peña. He has one year left on his contract with the club, but the Catalans will let him go for free in the summer.

Reminder: It was announced yesterday that ter Stegen will return to Barcelona's squad for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.