Sunderland closing in on Nordi Mukiele transfer from PSG

Premier League newcomers bolster their defense.
Football news Today, 08:32
Nordy Mukiele in the PSG squad against Monaco Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways

The deal is nearing completion.

Details: According to insider Fabrice Hawkins, English side Sunderland are close to sealing a deal with PSG for Parisian right-back Nordi Mukiele.

Reports indicate that the player has already agreed to the move, with only the final details left for the clubs to iron out. Mukiele is expected to travel to England for his medical as early as next week.

Nordi Mukiele joined PSG from German outfit RB Leipzig in 2022 for €12 million but failed to secure a regular starting spot, making just 45 appearances for the Parisians and providing 4 assists during his stint.

Mukiele's current contract with the club runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated at €10 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Official: Sunderland announce the signing of Jack

