With the departure of Xabi Alonso, Bayer has started to lose its key players. Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong will continue their careers in England, and now another member of the 'pharmacists' has returned to the home of football.

Details: Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has officially swapped Bayer for Premier League newcomers Sunderland. The Black Cats have not disclosed the terms of the deal, but it is reported that the Swiss international has signed a three-year contract with the club. Xhaka will wear the number 34 at the Stadium of Light. The media have reported a transfer fee of £13 million plus £4 million in add-ons.