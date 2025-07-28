The fire sale at Bayer shows no signs of stopping. Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong have already left the club, and now another key player is nearing the exit from the pharmaceutical camp.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Sunderland have reached an agreement with Bayer over the transfer of midfielder Granit Xhaka. The deal will see £13 million immediately credited to the German club, with another £4 million set aside as potential bonuses. The criteria for these bonuses have not been disclosed.

An agreement with Xhaka himself has reportedly been in place for some time. He is set to sign a three-year contract with Sunderland, though the finer details remain under wraps. What is known is that the Swiss international has already been granted permission to enter the UK for his medical examination.

Reminder: Earlier, Bayer head coach Erik ten Hag insisted that letting Xhaka go would completely undermine the team's structure, and ruled out the possibility of his departure.