"Obviously, he is a leader." Ten Hag refuses to let Xhaka go

“Obviously, he is a leader.” Ten Hag refuses to let Xhaka go

The club has already lost too many players.
Football news Today, 01:37
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
"Obviously, he is a leader." Ten Hag refuses to let Xhaka go

During the summer transfer window, Bayer Leverkusen already lost several key players, including Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong. Another midfielder, Granit Xhaka, was also pushing for an exit, prompting a clear response from the “pharmacists’” head coach, Erik ten Hag.

Details: The Dutch specialist stated that letting the Swiss international go would completely undermine the team’s structure, so his departure is out of the question.

Quote: “An agent can say whatever he wants, but the club has already sold three important players. We’re not letting anyone else leave—it’s impossible. That would destroy the structure and culture of the team.

It’s obvious Granit is a leader. He signed a five-year contract and still has three years left on his deal. He’s far too important for us to let him go,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

Recall: Earlier, Xhaka was linked with a move to Sunderland, and it was believed the player had personally asked Bayer’s management not to block the transfer and to finalize all the details as soon as possible.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
Latest News
Sport Predictions
