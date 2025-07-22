Decision made! Granit Xhaka agrees to join Sunderland

Sunderland is strengthening its squad with a star signing.

Details: According to insider David Ornstein, 32-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defensive midfielder Granit Xhaka has expressed his desire to move to Sunderland.

Reports indicate that the player personally asked the Werkself management not to delay the transfer and to finalize all the details as soon as possible.

It is noted that personal terms between Sunderland and Xhaka have already been agreed, and the transfer now only awaits Bayer's approval.

Xhaka joined Bayer in 2023 from London’s Arsenal for €15 million. Since then, Granit has played 99 matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 9 assists.

Xhaka’s current contract with the club runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €12 million.

