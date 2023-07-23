Summer rookie of Bayern was seriously injured

According to kicker, Portuguese defender Rafael Guerreiro of Bayern Munich has been sidelined due to an injury.

As per the source, the player has been diagnosed with a tear in the calf muscle of his right leg, sustained during a training session with the German club. The exact timeline for his recovery will be determined in the coming days, but such injuries typically require several months for players to fully recover.

Rafael Guerreiro, aged 29, joined Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window as a free agent and signed a contract with the Munich club that is valid until the summer of 2026. His previous club was Borussia Dortmund, where he moved in the summer of 2016 from Lorient, and the transfer fee was 12 million euros. During his time at Dortmund, he played a total of 224 matches in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 50 assists. Guerreiro won the German championship twice with Borussia Dortmund in the 2016/2017 and 2020/2021 seasons, and also secured the German Super Cup in 2019.

Since 2014, Guerreiro has been representing the Portuguese national team. He has accumulated 64 caps for Portugal, scoring four goals, providing 13 assists, and receiving three yellow cards.