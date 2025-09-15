RU RU ES ES FR FR
Strasbourg fans boo their captain over Chelsea move

A polarizing reaction.
The active use of Strasbourg in the interests of London’s Chelsea and the club’s ownership by the BlueCo group has sparked strong protests among French fans. The situation has escalated to the point where even the team captain has faced boos from the stands.

Details: It was recently announced that Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha will transfer to Chelsea in 2026. At the team’s first home match since the announcement—a Sunday fixture against Le Havre—fans staged a protest.

Supporters from the Ultra Boys group displayed a banner at the Stade de la Meinau reading: “Emegha, BlueCo’s pawn. Return the captain’s armband after you change shirts.” Emegha was also booed by sections of the Strasbourg faithful when he received the “Player of the Month” award before the match. Both Emegha and head coach Liam Rosenior were left disheartened by the fans’ reaction.

For the record: One of Strasbourg’s top performers last season, Emegha netted 14 goals and provided 3 assists in 27 appearances, helping Le Racing secure a seventh-place finish in the league.

