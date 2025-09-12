RU RU ES ES FR FR
Thinking about the future! Chelsea signs Strasbourg captain Emanuel Emegha

The young striker will become a "Blues" player in 2026.
Football news Today, 08:27
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Chelsea signs Strasbourg captain Emanuel Emegha https://x.com/ChelseaFC

The official announcement of the agreement has been made.

Details: Today, Chelsea's official X (formerly Twitter) page announced the transfer of 22-year-old Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha.

It is reported that despite all contractual agreements, Emegha will officially become a full-fledged Chelsea player in 2026.

It is also known that the agreement between Emegha and Chelsea will be valid for seven years, starting from 2026.

Emanuel Emegha is a product of Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam, from where he moved to Belgian side Antwerp in 2022 for €2 million. After his stint with Antwerp, the young goal poacher joined Austrian club Sturm Graz. In the summer of 2023, Emegha became a Strasbourg player for €13 million.

He quickly established himself as a key figure in Strasbourg's attack, playing 64 matches, scoring 26 goals, providing 5 assists, and even earning the captain's armband.

The Transfermarkt portal values the forward at €25 million.

Recall: Young Chelsea defender ruled out for the rest of the year with injury

