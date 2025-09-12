Thinking about the future! Chelsea signs Strasbourg captain Emanuel Emegha
The official announcement of the agreement has been made.
Details: Today, Chelsea's official X (formerly Twitter) page announced the transfer of 22-year-old Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha.
It is reported that despite all contractual agreements, Emegha will officially become a full-fledged Chelsea player in 2026.
It is also known that the agreement between Emegha and Chelsea will be valid for seven years, starting from 2026.
Emanuel Emegha is a product of Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam, from where he moved to Belgian side Antwerp in 2022 for €2 million. After his stint with Antwerp, the young goal poacher joined Austrian club Sturm Graz. In the summer of 2023, Emegha became a Strasbourg player for €13 million.
He quickly established himself as a key figure in Strasbourg's attack, playing 64 matches, scoring 26 goals, providing 5 assists, and even earning the captain's armband.
The Transfermarkt portal values the forward at €25 million.
