Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim: Will anyone claim a second win of the season?
In the third round of the Bundesliga, Union Berlin will face Hoffenheim on Saturday, September 13. The match kicks off at 15:30 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for this encounter.
Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim: match preview
Union had a rather inconsistent pre-season. Eight matches proved far from enough to instill confidence: three wins, one draw and four defeats. The Berliners kicked off the new campaign in the German Cup round of 32 with a 5-0 thrashing of Gütersloh. In their Bundesliga opener, they edged Stuttgart 2-1, but were then routed by Borussia Dortmund 0-3 in the second round. During the international break, Union drew 1-1 with Altglienicke.
Hoffenheim had a disastrous previous season, finishing perilously close to the relegation zone. Over the summer, the club changed head coach and delivered a flawless pre-season, winning all eight friendlies. The official season also began with victories: a 4-0 demolition of Hansa Rostock in the German Cup, followed by a 2-1 away win against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga opener. However, in round two, Hoffenheim hosted Eintracht Frankfurt and fell 1-3. Thus, Hoffenheim have three points from two matches — just like Union.
Match facts and head-to-head
- Hoffenheim have lost just one of their last ten matches.
- Union have won three of the previous ten meetings.
- Hoffenheim have scored at least once in each of their last 11 matches.
- Union Berlin have failed to keep a clean sheet in three consecutive games.
- In the last head-to-head, Union Berlin hammered Hoffenheim 4-0.
Probable line-ups
- Union Berlin: Rønnow; Doekhi, Kverfeld, Rothe; Trimmel, Kral, Khedira, Haberer, Skov; Ansah, Ilic.
- Hoffenheim: Baumann; Coufal, Granatz, Chaves, Bernardo; Tohomdjou, Avdullahu, Kramaric; Asllan, Lemperle, Toure.
Prediction
Both teams have started the new season with identical results. Right now, they can be considered evenly matched rivals. My tip: both teams to score in this match. The odds for this outcome are 1.7.