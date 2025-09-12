Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third round of the Bundesliga, Union Berlin will face Hoffenheim on Saturday, September 13. The match kicks off at 15:30 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for this encounter.

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim: match preview

Union had a rather inconsistent pre-season. Eight matches proved far from enough to instill confidence: three wins, one draw and four defeats. The Berliners kicked off the new campaign in the German Cup round of 32 with a 5-0 thrashing of Gütersloh. In their Bundesliga opener, they edged Stuttgart 2-1, but were then routed by Borussia Dortmund 0-3 in the second round. During the international break, Union drew 1-1 with Altglienicke.

Hoffenheim had a disastrous previous season, finishing perilously close to the relegation zone. Over the summer, the club changed head coach and delivered a flawless pre-season, winning all eight friendlies. The official season also began with victories: a 4-0 demolition of Hansa Rostock in the German Cup, followed by a 2-1 away win against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga opener. However, in round two, Hoffenheim hosted Eintracht Frankfurt and fell 1-3. Thus, Hoffenheim have three points from two matches — just like Union.

Match facts and head-to-head

Hoffenheim have lost just one of their last ten matches.

Union have won three of the previous ten meetings.

Hoffenheim have scored at least once in each of their last 11 matches.

Union Berlin have failed to keep a clean sheet in three consecutive games.

In the last head-to-head, Union Berlin hammered Hoffenheim 4-0.

Probable line-ups

Union Berlin: Rønnow; Doekhi, Kverfeld, Rothe; Trimmel, Kral, Khedira, Haberer, Skov; Ansah, Ilic.

Hoffenheim: Baumann; Coufal, Granatz, Chaves, Bernardo; Tohomdjou, Avdullahu, Kramaric; Asllan, Lemperle, Toure.

Prediction

Both teams have started the new season with identical results. Right now, they can be considered evenly matched rivals. My tip: both teams to score in this match. The odds for this outcome are 1.7.