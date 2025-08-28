RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 30, 2025

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 30, 2025

Football news Today, 04:01
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 30, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/Masandawana

In Round 5 of the Betway Championship, Stellenbosch will face Mamelodi Sundowns. Here’s all you need to know about where and when to watch the match.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: What you need to know about the match

Stellenbosch have had a shaky start to the new season. They opened with a 0–2 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, followed by a 1–1 draw with Megasi, another loss in Round 3 to Orlando Pirates (0–1), and finally secured their first league win in Round 4 against Marumo Gallants (1–0). In the MTN8 Cup, however, Stellenbosch have fared much better, reaching the final where they will meet Orlando Pirates.

Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, were eliminated from the MTN8 in the semifinals, losing to the Pirates in a penalty shootout. Their start to the Betway Championship has been mixed — while they remain unbeaten, consistency has been lacking. They opened with a draw against Chippa United, then notched wins over AmaZulu and Megasi, before being held to a goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs in their most recent outing. Sundowns sit third in the table with eight points.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: When and where is the match?

The Round 5 Betway Championship clash between Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on Saturday, August 30, with kick-off at 15:00 CЕT.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 05:00

  • New York 08:00

  • Panama 08:00

  • Toronto 08:00

  • Port of Spain 09:00

  • London 14:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 16:00

  • New Delhi 18:30

  • Sydney 23:00

  • Kiribati 01:00

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of the MTN8 2025, so fans can catch all the action live on that platform.

