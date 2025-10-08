Sørloth could move to the Premier League. Newcastle scouts tracked him at the Madrid derby

Newcastle are seriously interested in the Norwegian striker

Following Alexander Isak's departure to Liverpool for €150 million, Newcastle are on the hunt for a striker capable of leading their attack, and they've already identified their top target.

Details: According to Marca, representatives of the English club attended the derby between Atlético and Real to personally assess Alexander Sørloth's performance. Their observations resulted in plenty of positive notes in their notebooks. Reports say the Norwegian impressed the visitors from England with his goal and aerial presence. In the opening minutes of the match, Sørloth created a dangerous chance at Courtois' goal, and later found the net himself.

It remains unclear whether this interest will turn into an official offer, but Atlético are aware that demand for the Norwegian is on the rise.

Sørloth's contract runs until 2028, and he currently earns around €3 million per season, but at Newcastle, he could expect a significant pay rise.

