Slot admitted that Diaz's sale was necessary for new transfers
Liverpool recently bid a formal farewell to Luis Diaz, who has joined Bayern Munich. The Colombian will be missed at Anfield, especially by the team's head coach, Arne Slot.
Details: The Dutch manager highlighted that Diaz always had a smile on his face, radiating positivity throughout the squad. As for his move to Bayern, Slot described it as a natural process, typical for any top club.
Quote: "He was always smiling, no matter what was happening during the year I worked with him. I often put him on the pitch—maybe that's why his smile made more sense. But even when he wasn't playing, he showed up to every training session and gave his all, always with that smile. And honestly, I'll really miss his song.
Of course, he played his part in our title-winning campaign. But this is the essence of our club: we make big transfers, just as we have in recent years. But to make that happen, we need to boost our budget by letting some players go."