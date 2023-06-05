Sergio Busquets has revealed his plans for continuing his career
Midfielder Sergio Busquets of Barcelona has stated that his new club will be outside of Europe.
"I haven't made any decisions yet. I have three or four options, but nothing is decided yet. I don't want to play in Europe because it would be difficult for me to play against Barcelona. Besides, I want to live a more peaceful life. I think everything will be resolved within 2-3 weeks. The decision will be up to me and my family," said Busquets, as reported by The Guardian.
The contract of 34-year-old Busquets with Barcelona expires on June 30, 2023. Therefore, he will be able to move to another club for free. In the current season, the midfielder has played 42 matches in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing four assists.
